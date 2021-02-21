Valor Token Market Capitalization Tops $8.65 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $8.65 million and $593,087.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00059755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.00751974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.60 or 0.04530218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00039120 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

