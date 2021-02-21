Value Monitoring Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Value Monitoring Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Value Monitoring Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Value Monitoring Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period.

HYD opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34.

