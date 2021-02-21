Value Monitoring Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Value Monitoring Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Value Monitoring Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Value Monitoring Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,210,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,412,000 after purchasing an additional 563,126 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,434,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 78,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $61.34.

