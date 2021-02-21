VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,240,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $5,397,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 571,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX opened at $25.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.