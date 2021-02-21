Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $264.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

