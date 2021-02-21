Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

