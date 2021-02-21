Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,773,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,259,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 162,690 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,450. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.61.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.