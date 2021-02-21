Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

VMBS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.85. 1,162,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

