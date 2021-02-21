Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

BSV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,313. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

