Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 904.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $159.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

