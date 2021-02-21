Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Highland Private Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $358.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

