Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,832,000 after buying an additional 457,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,270. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

