Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Lifted by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 9.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

