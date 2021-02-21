Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 817,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,151,000 after buying an additional 40,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.19 and its 200 day moving average is $183.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

