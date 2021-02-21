Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $205.97. 4,921,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,027. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

