Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 141.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $125.23.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

