Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00004662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $92,724.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00492118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00061717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00076045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00444338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.