Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.82. 938,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,846. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.21.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

