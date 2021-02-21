Veil Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $9,035.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,292.28 or 1.00009720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00039100 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.14 or 0.00537896 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.35 or 0.00810579 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00294680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.