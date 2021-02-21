Veil Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $649,899.67 and $5.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,837.91 or 0.99745711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00037386 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.00517666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.94 or 0.00786098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00279599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00141102 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002254 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001566 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

