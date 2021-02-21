Veles (VLS) Price Up 171% This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 42.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Veles has traded up 171% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $164,405.17 and approximately $959.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,485.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,937.82 or 0.03371000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.29 or 0.00395393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $708.71 or 0.01232853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.54 or 0.00421917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.00432611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00283514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,393,783 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,100 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

