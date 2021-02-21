Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Ventas updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.66-0.71 EPS.

VTR opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several analysts have commented on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

