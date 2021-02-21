Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Verasity has traded 55.4% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00084955 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00231570 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

