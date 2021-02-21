Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,657,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 911,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Verizon Communications worth $802,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 94,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 120,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 68,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

