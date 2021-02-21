Veros Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Veros has a total market capitalization of $195,612.51 and $368.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veros has traded 94.7% lower against the dollar. One Veros coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00747418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00043893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.06 or 0.04494388 BTC.

About Veros

Veros (VRS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

