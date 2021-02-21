Vesper (VSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.30 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Vesper has traded flat against the dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $44.52 or 0.00076673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $30.30 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.49 or 0.00510610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00062633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00076449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.94 or 0.00387387 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,586 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Buying and Selling Vesper

Vesper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.