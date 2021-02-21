Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $17.53 million and $1.02 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00392785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,422 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

