Viberate (VIB) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Viberate has a total market cap of $13.16 million and $3.08 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate token can now be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Viberate Token Profile

Viberate is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,809,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

