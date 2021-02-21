VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Earnings Results

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.82-1.87 EPS.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

