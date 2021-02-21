Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,572 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Rambus worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.06 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

