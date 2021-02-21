Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of SBSI opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.