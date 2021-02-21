Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 62,021 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.