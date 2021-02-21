Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 93,070 Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Foghorn Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $16.50 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

