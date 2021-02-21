Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

NYSE UE opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.