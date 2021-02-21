Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Genesco worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Genesco by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $469,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $45.04 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CL King lifted their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

