Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,903,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

