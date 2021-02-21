Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

