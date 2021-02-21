Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Northwest Natural worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 338.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE NWN opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

