Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Revolution Medicines worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970 over the last ninety days.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $56.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.