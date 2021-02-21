Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

