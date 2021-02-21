Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Redfin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Redfin stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -193.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $97.15.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

