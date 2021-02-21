Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Surgery Partners worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $16,136,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,703,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,563,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Several research firms recently commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

