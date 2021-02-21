Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sleep Number worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,818,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 43.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sleep Number by 182.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 61,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $121.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

