Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PGT Innovations worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.