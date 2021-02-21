Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,640 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 369,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 673,296 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 71,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,146,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $3,652,858.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $70,735,487.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.47.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.