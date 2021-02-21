Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Triterras at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $8.00 on Friday. Triterras, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95.

A number of analysts have commented on TRIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

