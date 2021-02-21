Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Domtar worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth $252,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UFS opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

UFS has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

