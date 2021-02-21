Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,837,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,575,000 after purchasing an additional 80,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 502,478 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 534,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 472,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,895.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.