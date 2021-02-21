Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cactus worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cactus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cactus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Cactus by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Insiders sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

