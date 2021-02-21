Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 440.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Colony Capital worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

